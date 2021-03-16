Middlesbrough take on Preston North End at the Riverside Stadium this evening.

Middlesbrough will go into the game buoyant following their 3-0 victory over Stoke City last weekend. Whereas Preston will be hoping to get back to winning ways following a 1-0 defeat to bottom side Wycombe Wanderers.

Here is the predicted Middlesbrough XI to play Preston tonight:

GK – Marcus Bettinelli

Achieved a place in the Championship Team of the Week last week and will keep his place.

RB – Darnell Fisher

Djed Spence played against Stoke but Fisher could start against his former side.

CB – Dael Fry

Has formed a terrific partnership with Grant Hall in recent weeks.

CB – Grant Hall

Looks assured and composed and can be deadly in the box from set pieces, as Stoke ultimately found out on Saturday.

LB – Marc Bola

Been Boro’s number one at left-back this season and he will remain in the starting eleven when they host Preston this evening.

CM – Jonny Howson

The club captain should start the game.

CM – Sam Morsy

Was one of Neil Warnock’s best players against Stoke and should keep his place.

CM – Paddy McNair

Scored his second goal of the season against Stoke and will relish playing higher up the pitch again this week.

RW – Neeskens Kebano

Offers something different to what is at Warnock’s disposal already and his pace and trickery can cause Preston problems.

ST – Chuba Akpom

Although Yannick Bolasie could be deployed up top, Akpom worked hard for the team against the Potters and he will be looking for his first goal in 12 games.

LW – Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

Bolasie may be aggrieved to miss out, but after his goal against Stoke Mendez-Laing will be pushing for a start.