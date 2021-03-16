Speaking to the Northampton Chronicle, Rotherham United’s loaned out attacker Mickel Miller has heaped praise on new manager Jon Brady.

The Rotherham United loan man has emerged as a key player for the Cobblers in recent weeks. In his eight appearances for the League One side, Miller has laid on two assists, both coming in their shock 4-1 win over Portsmouth.

Northampton Town have enjoyed a turn around in fortunes following the sacking of Keith Curle. Jon Brady has taken up the role on a caretaker basis, helping them climb out of the relation zone.

Now, the former U18s coach has come under high praise from Rotherham loan man Miller.

Speaking with the Northampton Chronicle, Miller has said Brady has brought a wealth of freedom and encouragement since his appointment as caretaker. Here’s what he had to say:

“Jon’s a cracking guy. He has given us that freedom and he wants the players to go out there and play without fear and express ourselves on the pitch, which is really good for me.

“You want to hear that from the manager and you want him to tell you to play with that freedom. If you lose the ball once or twice, you don’t want to hear your manager getting on at you.

“You never hear that from Jon. He just wants us to work hard and keep going and keep doing the same things and that’s nice to hear.”

Prior to linking up with Northampton, the 25-year-old had managed nine appearances for Paul Warne’s Rotherham United. Featuring on both the left and right-wing, the former Hamilton Academical man struggled to nail down a starting spot with the Championship side.

Now, with the Cobblers slowly climbing up the table, Miller will be looking to maintain his strong form and help his loan club secure their League One status.