Speaking to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has praised teenager Josh Coburn’s impact in and around the first-team and in training.

The 18-year-old was involved in the Middlesbrough match day squad when they took on Stoke City at the weekend. Despite being an unused substitute it prompted a huge reaction from Boro supporters online.

Coburn has been a regular at youth level for Middlesbrough, scoring 11 goals in 13 games for the U18 side so far this season. Manager Neil Warnock is in direct regular contact with the academy staff and was recommended the forward by youth team coach Craig Liddle.

When asked about Coburn, Warnock was full of praise for the youngster. He even said that he could be getting minutes out on the pitch with the first-team as early as this season.

“If I can I’ll be giving him a game before the end of the season,” he said.

“He’s been absolutely brilliant, and I think you have to train with the first-team to up your game and see the difference in tempo.

“He’s got a lot of attributes,” he continued. “I just feel when he’s that age – and he’s a big lad – we’ve just got to put him in with the first-teamers to see if he can improve his skills like his first touch and his movement.

“We can coach him with what he’s got to do to become a better player.

“He’s responded as well. I’ve been right pleased with him.”

Coburn could be amongst the substitutes again this week as Middlesbrough take on Preston North End on Tuesday and then onto Millwall at the Den on Saturday.

Boro have two strikers out of contract in the summer. Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher are nearing the end of their current deals and that could mean more playing time for players on the fringes.

Warnock recently confirmed he will be giving players on the periphery of the first-team more game time if they fail to reach the top-six this season. Coburn could be thrown in at the deep end if they fall short.