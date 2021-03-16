Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has told the club’s official website that midfielder Lewis Travis is set to miss their midweek clash wth Bristol City.

The 23-year-old has endured his fair share of injury problems, suffering his latest blow in Rovers’ 1-0 defeat to Brentford. Travis came on off the bench at half-time, only to be forced off a matter of minutes later.

The once Liverpool youngster spent time out through a ligament injury earlier this season. This latest injury will come as a blow to the midfielder but looks set for a far shorter stint on the sidelines.

Speaking to the club’s official website ahead of their mdiweek clash with Bristol City, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said he hopes to welcome the defensive midfielder back against Norwich City at the weekend.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I haven’t seen Trav. I think he’s taken a painful knock and I’m sure he’ll shake it off, but he wasn’t out training so I don’t think he’ll be involved.

“I hope Trav will have shaken it off before Saturday and be available for Norwich.”

Across all competitions, Travis has featured 16 times across all competitions this season. With Jacob Davenport edging towards a return, the battle for a starting spot will be heating up once again in the coming weeks.

After falling to another defeat at the weekend, Mowbray will be hoping his Rovers side can get the job done against the Robins on Wednesday evening. Nigel Pearson’s side defeated Birmingham City at the weekend, making it two wins from four under his management.