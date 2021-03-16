As reported by Lancs Live, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock spoke very highly of his opposite number Alex Neil ahead of their clash with Preston North End on Tuesday evening.

Preston triumphed 3-0 over Middlesbrough back in December and will be hoping for a repeat performance this time around. All three goals came in the final 30 minutes of the game with Brad Potts, Scott Sinclair and Emil Riis Jakobsen scoring for the home side.

The Lilywhites caused plenty of problems for the Teessiders on the day, having more shots and more shots on target throughout the 90 minutes. They have not scored as many goals in a game since however.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Boro boss Neil Warnock addressed the previous meeting. He advised it will be a tough fixture this time around, but a challenge that his side will most certainly relish.

“It will be a test for us because they dominated us all over last time really,” he said.

“But it’s a test we are looking forward to as well.”

He went on to praise Tuesday’s opponents, as well as their manager Alex Neil. Warnock stated that Preston are a side that don’t get anywhere near enough commendation.

“I don’t think people give them enough credit, if I’m honest,” stated Warnock. “I think Alex has done a fantastic job there.

“I’ve got nothing but praise for Preston North End.”

Preston go into the game in 15th position in the Championship table. They now look to be out of the play-off picture as they sit 17 points behind Barnsley in sixth place.

Contrastingly, Middlesbrough are ninth. Warnock’s side are eight points outside the top six and will be hoping a win in midweek sees them bridge the gap between them and their fellow play-off hopefuls above them.

Boro got back to winning ways last weekend. They overcame a frustrating defeat at Swansea City to triumph 3-0 over a Stoke City side who were just two points below Warnock’s side before kick-off. Preston lost 1-0 to bottom placed side Wycombe Wanderers.