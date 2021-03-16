Norwich City forward Adam Idah is ‘likely’ to undergo surgery following a hernia injury, reports The Athletic’s Michael Bailey.

Idah, 20, missed the weekend win at Sheffield Wednesday owing to a hernia injury. Now it looks like the Republic of Ireland international is ‘likely’ to undergo surgery, with Bailey reporting from Norwich City’s pre-Nottingham Forest presser:

Idah seeing another specialist this week over his hernia, and it does seem surgery is now the likely outcome. That would also rule him out of Ireland duty during the international break. Would be between 2-5 weeks out.#NCFC #EFL #NFFC — Michael Bailey (@michaeljbailey) March 16, 2021

Idah left his native Republic of Ireland to join Norwich City’s youth academy back in 2017. He’s since worked his into the first-team having impressed in the development squad, making 16 Championship appearances and scoring twice this season.

He was handed his league debut in the Premier League last season. But this time round, the 20-year-old looks to be a much more rounded player and Daniel Farke clearly has faith in his ability.

But he’s already struggled with injury this campaign – he was sidelined for two months previously with a knee injury, but his current hernia injury should only keep him out for two to five weeks.

As for Norwich City, they went 10 points clear at the top of the Championship table last weekend with their eighth-straight win in the Championship.

There seems to be nothing standing in their way to an immediate return to the Premier League. But Farke will be cautious of the challenges that lie ahead, with Forest next on the agenda.

Despite their lowly league position, Nottingham Forest have lost just four Championship games in 2021. Chris Hughton’s side are proving hard to beat and could yet give Norwich a run for their money tomorrow.