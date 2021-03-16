As confirmed on the club’s official website, Blackburn Rovers playmaker Bradley Dack has suffered a second ACL injury.

After Dack was forced off on a stretcher in Rovers’ defeat to Brentford, manager Tony Mowbray said that the club were fearing the worst after welcoming the midfielder back to action earlier this season.

The former Gillingham star sustained the same injury in the 2020/21 campaign, keeping him out until December 2020. Now, Blackburn Rovers’ worst fears have been confirmed.

Blackburn have confirmed Dack has suffered a second ACL injury. After 12 months out, the 27-year-old is now set for another long stint on the sidelines. Dack will undergo surgery on his left knee before rehabilitation.

Upon the confirmation of the cruel blow, Mowbray voiced his support for the attacking midfielder.

Speaking to the club’s official website, the 57-year-old said:

“We’ve had a few chats with Brad and he’s coming across as a really positive kid. He’s beat it before and he’ll beat it again.

“Dacky is going to be fine and I’ve spoken to him about the people who love and support him. That’s where he’ll get his strength from.

“He’ll be fine, he’s strong, mentally tough, and he’ll never lose that love of football. He’s been really positive and that’s the best way to be.”

After returning from injury earlier this campaign, Dack had gone on to notch up 17 appearances for Blackburn. In that time, he chipped in with three goals, making seven starts in attacking midfield.

When fit, Dack has previously shown the ability to be one of the Championship’s most dangerous players. Now, the London-born playmaker will be determined to bounce back from a second cruel injury blow to and prove he can get back to his best once again.