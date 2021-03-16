As it stands, Blackburn Rovers’ long-serving midfielder Elliott Bennett will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Alongside a host of other Championship players, the 32-year-old is poised to become a free agent this summer.

Should Blackburn Rovers opt against renewing Bennett’s contract, he would be free to hunt for a new club on a free transfer.

One side has already been linked with a bargain swoop for the former Norwich City man, with reports claiming in February that League One side Shrewsbury Town were keeping tabs ahead of a potential summer deal.

However, links with the Shrews are yet to develop further and Bennett’s Blackburn future remains up in the air.

Question marks still surround the versatile ace’s future at Ewood Park, but a summer exit seems a more likely outcome. An ankle injury has limited his involvement this campaign, notching up just four Championship appearances.

Ryan Nyambe, also out of contract, has been Tony Mowbray’s number one choice at right-back this season. The Namibian has been offered a new deal with Rovers, but an agreement is yet to be secured.

Youngster Joe Rankin-Costello is also an option on the right side of defence, also bringing plenty of versatility. The Blackburn starlet can play in midfield, on the wing or as a right-back.

