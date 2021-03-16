Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan was reportedly in attendance at Sheffield Wednesday’s defeat at home to Norwich City over the weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday welcome Huddersfield Town tomorrow night, in what’s become a crucial Yorkshire derby at the bottom of the Championship table.

Darren Moore’s side currently sit in 23rd – seven points off safety having lost their last seven in the league, with Huddersfield sitting in 18th-place of the table and nine points off the bottom three.

Corberan in preparation for the clash watched on during Wednesday’s unlucky comeback defeat at home to Championship leaders Norwich City on Sunday:

Carlos Corberan watched Wednesday's defeat to Norwich from the stands on Sunday. Wednesday urgently need to give his side a bloody nose if they are to begin climbing out of the relegation zone.https://t.co/E8K6uFTqEE#SWFC🦉🔵⚪️ — Alex Miller (@AlexMiller91) March 16, 2021

In a classic game of two halves, former Norwich man Jordan Rhodes had given the Owls an unexpected half-time lead, but for second-half goals from Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell sealing the win.

Norwich showed their class to come from behind and take take their points tally to 79 for the season – 51 more than what Sheffield Wednesday have so far accrued.

Darren Moore has now lost all three of his games in charge of the club. His arrival has given fans hope for the future but in the immediate future, Wednesday still look doomed.

Huddersfield is arguably their best chances to take points since Moore’s opening game v Rotherham but after seeing how that panned out, Owls fans won’t be so full of hope going into tomorrow night.

A must win for Moore and his team, with a win able to pull Wednesday to within one point of Rotherham United in 22nd and to within four of Birmingham City in 21st.