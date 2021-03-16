Lee Bowyer has reportedly signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Birmingham City, after leaving Charlton Athletic yesterday.

News of Bowyer’s resignation as Charlton Athletic manager sent shockwaves through the Football League yesterday.

He’d become a fan favourite at The Valley after guiding the Addicks into the Championship in 2019, but he’s since struggled upon his return to League One.

His exit came at a convenient time with Birmingham City set to sack Aitor Karanka after their miserable season – Bowyer was linked to the vacancy before Karanka came in last summer.

Now though, Bowyer looks set to sign a two-and-a-half year deal at St Andrew’s:

TalkSPORT claiming that Lee Bowyer has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Birmingham City. #cafc — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) March 16, 2021

TalkSPORT via South London Press’ Richard Cawley claims that Bowyer has already signed a two-and-a-half year deal to become the next Birmingham City manager, and he’ll take over a Blues side sitting in 21st-place of the Championship table.

It’d be a hugely popular appointment once it’s confirmed – everything looks to be in place now and the former Birmingham City midfielder will be delighted to be back at the club.

Despite having a three-point cushion to the bottom three, Karanka leaves in his a wake a side in a perilous position given that Rotherham United in 22nd have racked up four games in hand.

Back-to-back defeats looks to have sealed Karanka’s fate with the last being a 3-0 loss at home to Bristol City over the weekend.

Birmingham City are next in action at home to Reading tomorrow night, but whether Bowyer will be in attendance or even in the dugout remains to be seen.