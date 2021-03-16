According to a report from Football Insider, Bristol City have joined QPR in the chase for Harrogate Town loan man Josh McPake.

Reports from Football Insider emerged earlier this week claiming the Rs are ‘keeping tabs’ on McPake ahead of a potential summer transfer window swoop.

Scouts from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium are said to have attended Harrogate Town’s loss to Forest Green. Chris Stoke and Kane Wilson put Mark Cooper’s side 2-0 up before Jay Williams scored a consolation goal in the 91st minute.

Now, it has been claimed that QPR are set to face Championship competition for the signature of McPake.

As per Football Insider, Bristol City are also eyeing up a swoop for the 19-year-old this summer. Scouts are said to have watched over the Rangers loanee in recent weeks as they collect information on the attacker ahead of the summer transfer window.

It will be interesting to see if the Championship duo’s rumoured interest in McPake materialises into anything serious once the 2020/21 campaign comes to an end.

Since joining Harrogate in January, the Scottish youngster has found the back of the net twice in 14 appearances. Prior to linking up with the League Two side, McPake spent time on loan with Greenock Morton.

In his time with the Scottish Championship side, the Gers starlet laid no two assists in 10 appearances.