According to Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano, former Nottingham Forest defender Anel Ahmedhodzic is in advanced talks with Serie A outfit Atalanta.

Ahmedhodzic joined Nottingham Forest back in 2016 from his native Malmo in Sweden. He spent three years at the City Ground, but only managed one appearances before re-joining Malmo.

Since leaving Forest he has been called up to both the Sweden and the Bosnia and Herzegovina national side. He played the full 90 minutes for Sweden against Moldova in a friendly match, before switching allegiances. He has played twice for Bosnia, once in the UEFA Nations League and once in UEFA Euro qualifying.

According to Romano, Ahmedhodzic’s performances for Malmo and in the international setup have caught the eye of Serie A’s Atalanta and he has entered into advanced talks.

Atalanta are regulars in the Italian league’s top four and are on course to achieve a place in the Champions League again this season. They currently sit in fourth position ahead of the likes of Roma and Lazio, but are behind Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus as things stand.

Romano also claims that Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea were reportedly keen on the 21-year-old. Although he revealed Malmo are yet to receive any sort of bid from either side.

It remains a question of what could have been for Ahmedhodzic and Nottingham Forest. Despite making his debut aged 17, he was seen as surplus to requirements and was sold for an undisclosed fee. Now it looks as though he could be demanding an eight-figure transfer sum.