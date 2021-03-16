According to Wayne Veysey of the Football Insider, Birmingham City have revealed their asking price for young defender Rico Browne.

The 17-year-old Birmingham centre-back has been generating interest from several Premier League clubs in recent weeks. Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham United are the three sides named in the report.

However, Veysey states that the top flight trio may have been put off by the Blues’ asking price of ‘£1 million plus add-ons’ and will likely turn their attention to other transfer targets.

West Ham had the opportunity for Browne to play for the club on an initial trial period but he has since returned to St. Andrews. But his future remains in the balance as things stand.

In recent seasons, they have seen two potential future stars depart. Jude Bellingham joined Borussia Dortmund in a high profile big money move, whereas Calum Scanlon joined Merseyside neighbours Liverpool in a £500,000 deal.

Birmingham are reportedly looking to shake things up at youth level and Browne is halfway through his two-year scholarship at the club.

They are seriously considering getting rid of their academy system at U23 and U18 levels. They would instead opt for a B team and C team option going forwards. This is in the hope of saving money in the long run.

Rico Browne made a huge impression when playing in the academy’s U18 setup just after his 16th birthday and was given the chance to play in the club’s FA Youth Cup last year.