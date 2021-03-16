According to an exclusive report from Football League World, Middlesbrough are ‘keeping tabs’ on Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has previously commented on the club’s transfer stance when it comes to strikers. He has claimed he is targeting ‘two or even three’ forwards in the up and coming window.

Current Boro strikers Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga are nearing the end of their current contracts and will be able to join another club for free in the summer.

One player the Teessiders have reportedly identified as a potential replacement for the outgoing duo is Sunderland’s Charlie Wyke.

The Black Cats forward is the joint-top scorer in League One this season. The 28-year-old has scored 21 goals in 31 games this season and is level with Peterborough United’s Jonson Clarke-Harris, who Middlesbrough have also been linked to in the past.

Wyke actually came through the academy system at Boro. He joined as a five-year-old and stayed at his boyhood club at youth level until 2015 when he turned 23. He then joined Carlisle United and then onto Bradford City before settling at Sunderland in 2018.

Since arriving at the Stadium of Light, Wyke has scored 30 times in 82 games in the league. His goals could well propel the club back into the Championship. Sunderland sit in fourth position but are just two points off the automatic promotion spots. They are eight points off top of the league too and even have three games in hand on first-placed Peterborough.

Middlesbrough were contacted by Football League World but refused to comment on the speculation.