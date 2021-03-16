Norwich City have an option to buy loan man Dimitris Giannoulis this summer.

The Canaries can land him on a permanent basis this summer for a fee of £6.2 million, as detailed in a report by Sky Sports in January.

Giannoulis, who is 25 years old, rocked up at Carrow Road on an initial loan deal until the end of the season from PAOK.

He has given Daniel Farke’s side more competition and depth at left-back and has proven to be a useful addition to their ranks.

The Greece international has made 10 appearances for the Canaries in the Championship since his winter switch to East Anglia.

Giannoulis started his career at Vataniakos and broke into their first-team as a youngster before PAOK signed him in 2014.

He has been on the books of the three-time Greek champions ever since and has played 74 times for them, as well as spending plenty of time out on loan with the likes of Pierikos, Veria, Anorthosis and Atromitos.

Not many Norwich fans will have known much about him when he signed in January but most signs point towards them signing him on a permanent basis this summer.

The Canaries are currently 10 points clear of the top of the league table and there are only 10 games left. They are in action tomorrow away at Nottingham Forest.

Will Norwich sign Giannoulis?