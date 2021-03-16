Speaking to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock expressed how winger Marvin Johnson has been ‘unlucky’ not to feature as often as he should have liked this season.

Marvin Johnson started the campaign as the number one choice out wide for Middlesbrough. He has four goals and five assists meaning he has the joint-most amount of goal contributions for the club with nine.

In January Warnock brought in three players in his position. Neeskens Kebano, Yannick Bolasie and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing all arrived in the window and Johnson ultimately lost his place.

His contract is up in the summer and could join another club for free at the end of the season.

Warnock expressed that he feels Johnson has been ‘unlucky’ to miss out. He went on to say that despite the signings he remains the ‘most reliable’ winger he has at present.

“He has been ever so unlucky. I’ve told him a few times in the last couple of weeks how unlucky he is,” said the Boro boss.

“I brought people in in January and I feel I want to play them. But Marvin is the most reliable player I’ve got in that position.

“I never worry about Marvin because he’s a 9/10 every week for me – I know exactly what he’s going to give me.

“I’ve just said to him to be patient really. He’s in my thoughts and I don’t think it will be long before he starts a game again.”

With Johnson ‘in Warnock’s thoughts’ it could suggest he wants him to continue his stay at the club.

The winger is one of five players out of contract in the summer. Striker duo Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga are also coming to the end of their deals, as well as Mendez-Laing and goalkeeper Jordan Archer.

Johnson joined Middlesbrough from League One Oxford United back in 2017. He has played almost 100 times for the club, scoring six goals.

He was sent out on loan to Sheffield United in the 2018-19 campaign. At Bramall Lane he managed to help the club to the Premier League, achieving promotion after finishing second behind eventual second tier champions Norwich City.