Matt Penney is out of contract at the end of the season at Sheffield Wednesday.

The left-back has entered the final few months of his current contract at Hillsborough.

Penney, who is 23 years old, penned a new 12 month deal last summer and has made 15 appearances in all competitions this season. However, it is yet to be known whether the Owls will offer him an extension.

He was a target for League One side Swindon Town in the January transfer window, as reported at the time by the Swindon Advertiser, but a move to the County Ground didn’t happen in the end.

Penney joined Sheffield Wednesday’s academy at the age of eight and has risen up through the youth ranks of the Yorkshire club.

The Chesterfield-born defender signed his first professional contract in October 2015 and had loan spells away as a youngster in the Football League at Bradford City and Mansfield Town to get some experience under his belt.

He made his first-team debut for Wednesday in a League Cup tie against Sunderland in August 2018, and has since played 32 games for them.

Penney spent last term on loan in Germany at second tier side St. Pauli before returning to the Owls last summer.

His future with Darren Moore’s side is currently up in the air and they have a decision to make on his future.

Will Penney be at Sheffield Wednesday next season?