TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook has confirmed that former Huddersfield Town and Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley is a ‘live option’ for Portsmouth.

Portsmouth parted ways with Kenny Jackett over the weekend. It comes after their EFL Trophy defeat to Salford City which stretched Pompey’s losing streak to four in all competitions.

Several names have since come into contention – former Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel looks to be leading the pack, but Cowley has come into contention as well.

Danny Cowley a live option for #Pompey and I think that would be a good appointment. He's a smart guy and has already achieved an awful lot. Think with the correct squad he would play a more expansive style than we saw at Lincoln and forget Huddersfield. He inherited a car crash. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) March 16, 2021

Cowley alongside brother Nicky rose to fame at Lincoln City. He guided the club from the National League into League One in just three years, winning an EFL Trophy along the way.

He was eyeing a third promotion with Lincoln City before Huddersfield snapped him up soon after the start of last season.

But it wouldn’t pan out for Cowley in West Yorkshire – he oversaw 40 games in charge and won just 13 of them, being sacked back in July with the season yet to conclude.

It was a shock decision from the Terriers and the Cowley’s have been out of work since. But would Portsmouth be a good fit?

Crook believes so – he makes a good point that Cowley took over a Huddersfield Town side in dire need of repair following their Premier League demise, but worked wonders at Lincoln City and on a very tight budget.

League One looks to be beckoning for Cowley after his sole Championship season with Huddersfield, and Portsmouth could be the perfect place for him to resurrect his management career.