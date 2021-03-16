Nottingham Forest-linked Kevin McDonald is out of contract at the end of the season.

The Reds considered a move for him at the end of the January transfer window, as reported by Football Insider, but a deal didn’t materialise in the end.

McDonald, who is 32 years old, has entered the final few months of his current contract at Craven Cottage and could depart on a free transfer this summer.

The experienced midfielder has played for the London club since 2016 and has since played 127 games for them in all competitions, chipping in with six goals.

Read: Nottingham Forest-linked Liverpool man still has two years left on his deal

McDonald has helped the Cottagers gain promotion to the Premier League twice during his time at the club.

The Scotland international started his career at Dundee before earning a move to England in 2008 to join Burnley. He then spent three years at Turf Moor and played a key role in the Clarets getting promoted in his first season.

However, he fell out-of-favour with the Lancashire side and was loaned out to Scunthorpe United and Notts County before leaving permanently for Sheffield United.

Read: Newcastle United sign player who left Nottingham Forest in 2018

McDonald was at Bramall Lane for two campaigns in League One before switching to Wolves in 2013, where he was part of their side who won the third tier title.

McDonald stayed at Molinuex for another couple of years but has since been with Fulham. Could Forest reignite their interest?

Should Forest reignite their interest in McDonald?