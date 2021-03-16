Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with Portadown midfielder Luke Wilson.

The Sun (as per Sheffield Star) have linked Sheffield Wednesday with a summer move for the 21-year-old Northern Irishman.

He’s reportedly being considered by the club as they look towards a summer clear-out, with a host of out-of-contract players set to leave and free up the wage bill.

Little is know about the move, but Examiner Live’s Dom Howson has given this update on the move:

“I’m aware of the link and still doing some digging into it,” he wrote during an Examiner Live Q&A.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he was someone on the Owls’ radar. Central midfield is an area where Wednesday are well-stocked but that could change a little in the summer when Liam Shaw departs while Alex Hunt and Liam Waldock are also approaching the end of their deals.”

Liam Shaw’s pre-contract move to Celtic has been widely publicised and widely criticised by many – fans want to see the club hold on to their young players, but there’s also a number of fans who have rued the lack of loyalty shown by Shaw.

The Owls sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table and in a perilous position as they stare down the barrel of relegation into League One.

But Darren Moore will have one eye on the summer no matter what, and the addition of a young and hungry midfielder like Wilson could prove a profitable move.

The stats show him to be a prolific midfielder, and at 21-years-old he’ll have plenty of room to develop at Wednesday – be that in the Championship or League One.

Up next for the Owls is a crucial home tie against fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town in the Championship tomorrow night.