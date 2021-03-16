Howson gives update on Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of young midfielder
Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with Portadown midfielder Luke Wilson.
The Sun (as per Sheffield Star) have linked Sheffield Wednesday with a summer move for the 21-year-old Northern Irishman.
He’s reportedly being considered by the club as they look towards a summer clear-out, with a host of out-of-contract players set to leave and free up the wage bill.
Little is know about the move, but Examiner Live’s Dom Howson has given this update on the move:
“I’m aware of the link and still doing some digging into it,” he wrote during an Examiner Live Q&A.
“It wouldn’t surprise me if he was someone on the Owls’ radar. Central midfield is an area where Wednesday are well-stocked but that could change a little in the summer when Liam Shaw departs while Alex Hunt and Liam Waldock are also approaching the end of their deals.”
Liam Shaw’s pre-contract move to Celtic has been widely publicised and widely criticised by many – fans want to see the club hold on to their young players, but there’s also a number of fans who have rued the lack of loyalty shown by Shaw.
The Owls sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table and in a perilous position as they stare down the barrel of relegation into League One.
But Darren Moore will have one eye on the summer no matter what, and the addition of a young and hungry midfielder like Wilson could prove a profitable move.
The stats show him to be a prolific midfielder, and at 21-years-old he’ll have plenty of room to develop at Wednesday – be that in the Championship or League One.
Up next for the Owls is a crucial home tie against fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town in the Championship tomorrow night.