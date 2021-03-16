Portsmouth have made an approach for Danny Cowley, as per a report by the News.

Pompey are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Kenny Jackett, who was sacked after a poor run of form.

They have identified Cowley as an ideal replacement and are looking to hand him a return to the dugout.

However, fellow League One side Charlton Athletic are also interested in the Londoner as they hunt for a new boss after Lee Bowyer’s departure yesterday.

Cowley, who is 42 years old, has been available since parting company with Huddersfield Town at the end of last season and has since been weighing up his options.

He started his managerial career with Concord Rangers and Braintree Town before getting the Lincoln City job in 2016.

Cowley impressed in charge of the Imps and guided them from the National League to League One over the course of three years, making him one of the most sought after bosses in the Football League.

He got his opportunity to manage in the Championship at Huddersfield last season and kept the Terriers up, which was what he was brought in to do, before strangely getting sacked in July.

Portsmouth have made their move for him and will be keen to strike a deal to bring him to Fratton Park. However, could Charlton try and hijack their chances?

