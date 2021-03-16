Ryan Tunnicliffe’s contract at Luton Town expires at the end of the season.

The midfielder could move onto pastures new as a free agent this summer.

Tunnicliffe, who is 28 years old, has made 22 appearances in all competitions for the Championship side this season but his long-term future at the club currently hangs in the balance.

He rejected the opportunity to leave Kenilworth Road last summer, as per a report by Luton Today, but it is yet to be known whether Luton have plans to keep him this year.

Tunnicliffe joined the Bedfordshire side in 2019 following their promotion from League One and helped them stay up last season.

He started his career at Manchester United and rose up through the youth ranks at Old Trafford before playing twice for their first-team. He also gained plenty of experience out on loan in the Football League at Peterborough United, Barnsley and Ipswich Town.

Tunnicliffe then spent four years on the books at Fulham, who loaned him out to Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers during his time at Craven Cottage.

Luton brought him in on a free transfer after he left the London side and he has proven to be a useful acquisition for Nathan Jones’ men.

However, as his contract runs down there are still no signs that the Hatters are giving him a new one yet.

Will Tunnicliffe be at Luton next season?