Examiner Live’s Dom Howson has given his verdict on some of Sheffield Wednesday’s out-of-contract players.

Sheffield Wednesday see the bulk of their first-team squad either out-of-contract in the summer, or return to their parent clubs following loan spells at Hillsborough.

It’s paving the way for a mass exodus of what is a dying Sheffield Wednesday squad, but Howson believes that one of the more long-standing players could be in line for a new deal.

Keiren Westwood has been at the club since 2014 but has becoming increasingly prone to injury. Despite that, the 36-year-old seems to be a favoured choice of Darren Moore’s.

“A lot will depend on what division Wednesday are playing in next season,” Howson said of Westwood’s future during an Examiner Live Q&A.

“Would Keiren Westwood be happy to take a pay cut if Wednesday went down? Does Westwood want to finish his playing career in League One or does he still see himself playing in the Championship for a few more years?

“Moore spoke about Westwood in glowing terms after Norwich which suggested to me he might be offered a new deal.”

Westwood is just one of a handful of long-term Wednesday players who see their deal expire in the summer – two more are Adam Reach and Tom Lees.

Lees has been one of Wednesday’s more consistent performers this season and fans would likely be in favour of seeing him pen a new deal.

Reach on the other hand has endured a torrid season, criticised at every opportunity for his apparent lack of fight on the pitch.

“They are still mulling over their options,” explained Howson. “It is hard to criticise any of the out-of-contract players for not rushing their next move.”

The Sheffield Wednesday side we see now is likely to be a stark contrast to the Sheffield Wednesday side that we’ll see this time next season.

A lot has gone wrong at the club but they have a chance to rebuild this summer, and with a positive and young manager at the helm in Moore.