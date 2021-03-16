Jordan Jones will be looking to put himself in the shop window for the summer on loan at Sunderland.

Rangers gave him the green light to leave on loan in January and he is grasping his opportunity with the Black Cats.

Jones, who is 26 years old, is already attracting interest from clubs wanting him on a permanent basis, with the likes of Barnsley, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough linked by a report by TEAMtalk.

Who is he?

The Northern Ireland international started his career at Middlesbrough but moved up to Scotland in 2016 to join Kilmarnock. He impressed in his three years there and scored 11 goals in 118 games to earn a move to Rangers in 2019.

However, he has struggled for regular game time at Ibrox and they could sell him this summer.

What does he bring to Sunderland’s side?

Jones has caught the eye for Lee Johnson’s side since his move to the Stadium of Light and gives them more quality going forward. He has scored twice for the North East club and looks more than capable at League One level. Would he fancy a step up next season?

Stats

As well as scoring twice for Sunderland, he has also managed three assists. According to WhoScored, the winger has made 1.6 key passes per game, has a passing success percentage of 86.7% and takes an average shots per game of 1.3. for Johnson’s side since his winter move.

Opinion

There is no reason why the Black Cats shouldn’t make a permanent move for Jones if they gain promotion. He has become a hit already with their fans and will play a key role between now and the end of the season.

If Sunderland don’t go up, the likes of Barnsley, Cardiff and Boro could be waiting in the wings.