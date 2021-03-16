Portsmouth are lining up Daniel Stendel to be their next manager, after parting ways with Kenny Jackett.

Jackett had spent nearly four years in charge of the club. He oversaw 211 games and won more than half of those but he’s came up short in Pompey’s bid for a Championship return.

His sacking came after the EFL Trophy defeat to Salford City at Wembley – Pompey’s fourth-straight defeat in all competitions having won just one of their previous seven before that.

Now though, former Barnsley and Hearts boss Stendel is the ‘clear favourite’ to take over, and Pompey fans seem to be in favour of the appointment.

He was at Barnsley from June 2018 to October 2019, deploying some hugely attacking football and becoming a popular figure at Oakwell before his contested sacking.

A short stint at Hearts followed, but now Stendel is poised for a return to English football – see what these Portsmouth fans had to say on Twitter about Stendel’s potential arrival at Fratton Park:

#Pompey with the fans claiming they were never listened too regarding getting jackett gone this is going to go 1 of 2 ways bringing stendel in is going to bring the fans back on side and part of the club again.anyone else coming it will be clubs don’t listen to there customers. — daniel edmunds (@danieledmunds4) March 16, 2021

I’d be disappointed if anyone discounted Stendel’s one season at Barnsley as a misnomer or a reason to avoid. A young, hungry manager, experienced in a press-and-pass approach. Probably as opposite to the Jackett era as we could expect where we are as a club right now. #Pompey — Dan Brett (@DanBrett_UK) March 15, 2021

I want Daniel Stendel cause of his style of football he plays attacking, attractive football and will bring new fresh ideas that this team is screaming out for. But I also go back to Barnsley they was one of the best teams in league one under Stendel when we faced them. #Pompey — Connor Phillips (@ConnorPFC1997) March 15, 2021

I wouldn’t be disappointed with Stendel but I’d really like #Pompey to go for Russell Martin. Long term appointment. He’s honest, young, passionate and plays an attractive style. The guy is a class act IMO. — AJ (@OfficialAJ84) March 15, 2021

Those who say we can get better than Stendel please enlighten me and let me know who? Please no Howe, Henry or Wilder they ain’t happening. The only person I would take if not Stendel is Matty Taylor till the end of the season. Happy for a friendly debate #pompey — Forgotten Pompey Goals (@pompey_goals) March 15, 2021

I dont think #pompey supporters are obsessed with Stendel. They just acknowledge the way he sets up teams. Like trying to win games by attacking. I get their point They dont want another Jackett type. That would be a disaster — Carem (@Cord196) March 15, 2021