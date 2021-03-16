Portsmouth are lining up Daniel Stendel to be their next manager, after parting ways with Kenny Jackett.

Jackett had spent nearly four years in charge of the club. He oversaw 211 games and won more than half of those but he’s came up short in Pompey’s bid for a Championship return.

His sacking came after the EFL Trophy defeat to Salford City at Wembley – Pompey’s fourth-straight defeat in all competitions having won just one of their previous seven before that.

 

Now though, former Barnsley and Hearts boss Stendel is the ‘clear favourite’ to take over, and Pompey fans seem to be in favour of the appointment.

He was at Barnsley from June 2018 to October 2019, deploying some hugely attacking football and becoming a popular figure at Oakwell before his contested sacking.

A short stint at Hearts followed, but now Stendel is poised for a return to English football – see what these Portsmouth fans had to say on Twitter about Stendel’s potential arrival at Fratton Park: