Portsmouth are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Kenny Jackett. Here are five outsiders for the job-

Chris Coleman



Pompey could look at handing the ex-Fulham, Wales and Sunderland boss another opportunity in the Football League. He may be tempted a return to the dugout at Fratton Park.

Gary O’Neil

He started his playing career at Portsmouth and went on to play 192 games for them. The 37-year-old retired in 2019 and worked in the youth set-up at Liverpool before becoming first-team coach at AFC Bournemouth last month. Would he fancy being number one at his former club though?

Matthew Taylor

Portsmouth could take a look at another one of their former players in Taylor and he played over 200 games for the club during his spell there from 2002 to 2008. He is currently a coach in the academy at Tottenham Hotspur having previously been at Swindon Town.

Hermann Hreidarsson

The former Pompey favourite has delved into the world of coaching since hanging up his boots in 2014. He is currently manager of Icelandic side Þróttur Vogum, having previously held roles at IBV, Fylkir, Kerala Blasters and most recently at Southend United under Sol Campbell.

Sean O’Driscoll

He is head of coaching for Portsmouth’s academy and is a vastly experienced manager in the Football League. Could they be tempted to hand the former Doncaster Rovers, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City man an opportunity?

Who would you want out of these options, Pompey fans?