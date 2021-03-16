Birmingham City are set to announce the departure of Aitor Karanka today, with Lee Bowyer waiting in the wings.

Bowyer left his position at Charlton Athletic yesterday. It was a shock announcement, but it quickly became known that Bowyer was being lined up to take the Birmingham City job having been linked to the vacancy last summer.

Reports claim that the former Blues midfielder has already taken charge of training, and so Karanka’s tenure is all but officially over – which will delight fans.

This season under the former Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest boss has been torrid from start to finish. It’s got progressively worse for the Spaniard and for Birmingham City who now find themselves in a perilous position in the Championship table.

Blues sit just a place above the drop zone and three points ahead of Rotherham United who now have four games in hand.

For Karanka, this season was always going to be difficult and for a number of reasons that are out of his control – the state of the St Andrew’s pitch wouldn’t have helped any team or manager this season, having had to share that with Coventry City.

But another reason that didn’t help his cause was the fact that St Andrew’s was empty. Not only would Blues fans have been there to cheer their team on, but they would also have been there to throw pelters at Karanka when it was going wrong.

One would think that if Karanka had made some of those daft substitutions in front of fans then Blues chief Xuandong Ren would’ve been forced into a decision much sooner than he has.

Bowyer is likely to come in with 10 games of the season left. A change should’ve been made a long time ago when it became clear that Karanka wasn’t the man for the job, but Ren stuck with him and the fact that he’s not had several thousand angry Blues fans screaming for change is likely the reason behind that.

Pastures new for Birmingham City though, with a home clash v Reading tomorrow night potentially being Bowyer’s first at the helm.