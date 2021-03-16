Charlton Athletic are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Lee Bowyer. Here are five outsiders who they could consider-

Russell Martin



The ex-Norwich City and Rangers defender has done an impressive job at fellow League One side MK Dons and his attractive style of football could see him linked with moves away in the future.

Ryan Lowe

He looks set for a bright future in the managerial game and has done well at Plymouth Argyle. Having previously been at Bury, Lowe rocked up at Home Park in the summer of 2019 and guided the Pilgrims to promotion from League Two at the first time of asking.



Read: Why Charlton Athletic should look at ex-Swansea City boss

Nigel Adkins

The experienced boss is an option for Charlton as they weigh up their next manager. He has been available since parting company with Hull City at the end of the 2018/19 season, having previously managed the likes of Scunthorpe United, Southampton, Reading and Sheffield United.

Derek McInnes

He has recently left Aberdeen and may fancy another crack at English football. The Scotsman managed Bristol City in 2013 but his move to Ashton Gate didn’t work out in the end.

Read: Five early candidates to replace Lee Bowyer at Charlton Athletic

Chris Powell

Could he return to the Valley? Powell, who is now a coach at Tottenham Hotspur and England, won the League One title with Charlton in 2012 and has since been with Huddersfield Town and Southend United.

Who would you want out of these options, Charlton fans?