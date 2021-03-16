Former Leicester City full-back Danny Simpson is on trial at Sheffield Wednesday, reports claim.

The 34-year-old reportedly took part of a Sheffield Wednesday development game as a trialist yesterday.

Formerly of all of Manchester United, Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United, QPR and Huddersfield Town, it was at Leicester City where Simpson enjoyed him most illustrious spell.

He was one of the many heroes that led the Foxes to Premier League glory in 2016, having left the club to join Huddersfield Town ahead of last season.

in West Yorkshire, Simpson managed 24 Championship appearances last season before being released, having trained with Leicester’s development squad this season.

Now though, he looks poised to join Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfers, but the news hasn’t sparked a positive reaction among all supporters.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about Simpson’s potential move to Hillsborough:

Danny Simpson? 34 years old. Apparently not wanted by any club, but #SWFC allegedly interested. We really never learn do we? — SteelOwl (@SteelOwl) March 16, 2021

He's awful — Adam (@Adam69654400) March 15, 2021

Will be up for being kicked around every game next season, in the pub league? — 🦉WAWAW🦉 (@nanjayman) March 15, 2021

Les to believe that SWFC really is a joke if that’s true — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) March 15, 2021

Beggars can’t be choosers.will take any help we can get at this point — owl (@owlwawaw) March 15, 2021

Rather have Homer — mick swfc renshaw (@mickwolf1969) March 15, 2021