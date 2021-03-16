Former QPR man Danny Simpson is being linked with a move to Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday, reports Sheffield Star.

The 34-year-old has been without a club since his release from Huddersfield Town at the end of last season.

A one-time Manchester United defender, Simpson has had a reputable career which has seen him play for all of Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle United, QPR and Leicester City.

It’s his time at Leicester City which he’s best known for – he helped the club win the Premier League title in 2016 having joined from QPR the season before.

He was part of the QPR side that won promotion into the Premier League during the 2013/14 campaign, but left for the Foxes soon after the start of the next season.

Now though, he’s currently on trial at Sheffield Wednesday ahead of a potential free move to the Hillsborough club.

I’m told Danny Simpson played an hour for #SWFC’s U23s today, with Darren Moore watching on. He’s available as a free agent following his exit from Huddersfield Town last year. https://t.co/leWYEeJEkz 🦉⚽️ — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) March 15, 2021

Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday side currently sit in 23rd-place of the Championship table after a run of seven-straight defeats, but the experience of Simpson could plug a few gaps in a leaky Owls defence.

It’s a signing that’s proved hit and miss with supporters – on the one hand, Simpson is a Premier League winner and someone with experience to bring to what is otherwise a turgid defence.

But at 34-years-old and likely to be on a high wage, does a deal for Simpson really sound sustainable?

Time will tell, but up next for Sheffield Wednesday is a crucial home clash against fellow strugglers Huddersfield Town – a win could could close Wednesday’s gap to safety to just four points.