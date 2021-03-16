Sheffield Wednesday right-back Moses Odubajo could leave the Hillsborough club for nothing this summer, with his current contract set to expire.

The 27-year-old is one of a host of Championship players who could become a free agent this summer.

Odubajo’s current deal will come to an end at the end of this season, having penned a two-year deal upon joining from Brentford in the summer of 2019.

With the London-born defender’s deal running out, Sheffield Wednesday are at risk of losing him for nothing.

The Hillsborough club’s other right-back options consist of the experienced Liam Palmer and youngster Ciaran Brennan. Centre-back Osaze Urhoghide has also featured on the right-hand side of defence when called upon.

Odubajo has played 22 times for Wednesday this season, with an injury currently keeping him out of action. Darren Moore said last week the former Leyton Orient star is still in the treatment room as he continues his road to recovery.

Across all competitions, Odubajo has notched up 46 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday since joining. He has featured in a host of positions, playing at right and left-back as well as on the wing when called upon.

