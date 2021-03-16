Lancs Live has reported that Blackburn Rovers scouts are keeping a close eye on loaned out attacker Harry Chapman during his time with League One club Shrewsbury Town.

The 23-year-old has been in impressive form for Shrewsbury since joining on loan in the January transfer window.

Chapman linked up with Steve Cotterill’s men until the end of the season, giving him the chance to prove himself with his current contract at Blackburn Rovers expiring this summer.

The winger has done just that with Shrewsbury, netting five goals and laying on one assist in 11 games for the club. His contributions in the second half of the season have made him the Shrews’ second top scorer, behind only Shaun Whalley in their goalscoring ranks.

Now, Lancs Live has revealed that parent club Blackburn are continuing to keep a close eye on Chapman during his time with Salop. Rovers were in attendance of Shrewsbury’s 1-1 draw with Charlton Athletic, in which Chapman came off in the second half.

With his Ewood Park deal up this summer, Chapman will be hoping to keep up his strong performances to boost his chances of finding a higher level club should Blackburn opt against renewing his deal.

Former Middlesbrough youngster Chapman has struggled to nail down a starting spot with Blackburn Rovers since joining permanently in January 2019.

Across all competitions, the attacker has played 32 times for Rovers, netting one goal and laying on six assists.