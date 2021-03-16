Speaking with the Manchester Evening News, Bolton Wanderers loan man Declan John has remained coy on his future with parent club Swansea City.

John has spent the second half of the season on loan with the Trotters, arriving in the January transfer window having struggled for game time with parent club Swansea City.

Since linking up with Bolton Wanderers, the Welsh defender has nailed down a spot as Ian Evatt’s starting left-back. Across all competitions, John has found the back of the net twice in 11 games for the club.

John is facing an uncertain future with Swansea. His current deal at the Liberty Stadium expires this summer, potentially meaning he could be available for nothing in the upcoming transfer window.

Now, the 25-year-old has discussed his future with the south Wales side.

Speaking with the Manchester Evening News, John has said he is taking it one game at a time at the moment, insisting he will take time to weigh up his future at the end of the season. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m kind of just taking each game as it comes at the minute.

“My contract is up with Swansea at the end of the season so perhaps I’ll just take a break and a bit of time in the summer and just go from there really.

“Obviously it’s all about trying to finish this season on a high, you know I can’t really look any further than the end of this season.

“I think I can still play in the Championship week in week out, I back myself to do that so I just have to keep working hard and see where it goes.”

With Swansea, the seven-cap Wales international has played in 18 games. John has spent time on loan with both Sunderland and Bolton since joining the Jacks in 2018, also featuring for their U23s.

