As confirmed on their official media channels, Shamrock Rovers have signed Preston North End attacker Graham Burke on a pre-contract deal.

Burke has been on loan with Irish side Shamrock Rovers since the summer of 2019, leaving on a season-long loan deal in search of game time away from parent club Preston North End before seeing his spell extended by a further year the following summer.

Since returning to Shamrock, Burke has notched up another 14 goals and four assists in 36 games for the club. His contributions in the last two and a half campaigns take him to 35 goals and three assists in 81 games.



Now, it has been revealed that Burke will be joining the Irish side permanently this summer. The 27-year-old has agreed pre-contract terms with Shamrock, with a three-year deal set to commence once his Preston deal finishes in May.

The move will bring an end to a three-year stint on the books at Deepdale. The former Aston Villa youngster played 15 times for the Lilywhites, netting two goals and providing one assist.

He spent time out on loan with Gillingham (12 appearances, one goal) as well as with Shamrock having struggled to nail down a starting spot with PNE.

With a permanent move to Shamrock agreed, Burke will be looking to help the club defend their league title.

Managed by Stephen Bradley, the Hoops went undefeated, winning 15 of 18 games.