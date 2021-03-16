Speaking on Instagram, Nottingham Forest attacker Joe Lolley has confirmed he will miss the rest of the season after going off injured vs Reading.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CMclB0kjjac/

The 28-year-old was forced off in the first half of Forest’s 1-1 draw with Reading on Saturday afternoon.

Lolley made way after just 34 minutes, with Sheffield United loan man Luke Freeman coming on in his place. Nottingham Forest then went ahead through a Tom Holmes own goal four minutes after the restart, before Yakou Meite equalised in the final 10 minutes.

Now, the severity of Lolley’s injury has been confirmed. The winger announced on his Instagram page that his season has come to a premature end through what appears to be a hamstring injury.

The Nottingham Forest man sent a heartfelt message to supporters, saying that he hopes to play in front of fans in his next City Ground outing. Here’s what he had to say:

“Thank you for all your messages, always disappointing to finish a season early due to injury. At least next time I get to step out onto the pitch, fingers crossed it’ll be at a packed-out City ground.”

Over the course of this campaign, Lolley has played 30 times for Forest. In the process, the former Huddersfield Town man has chipped in with one goal and three assists.

His contributions this season take him to 26 goals and 26 assists in 141 games for the club since joining back in January 2018.