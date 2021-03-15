Life without Lee Bowyer begins now for Charlton Athletic as they hunt for their new manager.

Johnnie Jackson has been placed in caretaker charge whilst a successor is found and will take tomorrow’s clash against Bristol Rovers.

This is Danish owner Thomas Sandgaard’s first big decision to make and it will be interesting to see who he opts for as their new boss.

One name he could look at is Michael Laudrup, who could be the ideal replacement for Bowyer. His name has cropped up in the running of potential replacements.

Laudrup, who is also from Denmark, has been available since 2018 and may be ready to step back into management now. A project in League One and a return to England could be an attractive proposition for him.

The former Lazio, Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid starlet could be the big name Charlton need to get all fans united and excited for the future under Sandgaard.

They may not go up this season, but the removal of the salary cap means there is plenty of scope for them to improve their squad this summer and make a serious push for promotion next term.



Laudrup fits the bill for the Addicks and is most remembered as a manager when he guided Swansea City to the League Cup in 2013.

He has also managed the likes of Brondby, Getafe, Spartak Moscow, Real Mallorca, Lekhwiya and Al-Rayyan since retiring from playing in 1998.

Charlton could be an attractive job for him at the moment so could his Danish counterpart move for him?

Should Charlton move for Laudrup?