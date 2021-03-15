Speaking to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock was asked if he had any update on the futures of Yannick Bolasie and Neeskens Kebano.

Currently Bolasie is on loan at Middlesbrough from Everton, whereas Kebano’s parent club is Fulham. Both were seen as surplus to requirements in January and joined on short-term deals.

Bolasie is likely to depart Goodison Park in the summer. His contract is due to come to an end and is not in manager Carlo Ancelotti’s plans going forwards.

Middlesbrough will feel they have a real chance of signing the Democratic Republic of Congo international. However, his international and club teammate Kebano may be trickier to sign.

When asked if he had discussed anything with the Premier League pair, Warnock revealed nothing had been talked about just yet, but he said he is looking to sign wingers in the transfer window.

“Not really, no,” he said.

“Yannick is Yannick. I would imagine he’ll be looking at all of his options at the moment with his contract up at the end of the season.

“I don’t worry about him or Neeskens, really. What will be will be with those two.

“At the same time, I do want wide players and so we are looking at that situation.”

Another option for Middlesbrough would be to offer Nathaniel Mendez-Laing a new contract. The 28-year-old also signed in the winter window but only on a six-month deal.

Along with Kebano and Bolasie, Warnock will also have a decision to make on fellow loanee Marcus Bettinelli. When asked if he had any updates on the goalkeepers future, the Boro boss answered with a similar approach.

“I just think with decisions like that, you’ve got to wait until the end of the season,” he said.

“Until we know where we are really.”

Although increasingly unlikely, Middlesbrough still have hopes of playing in the Premier League next season. They are currently ninth and eight points off the top six. But what division they find themselves in will presumably effect their transfer targets.