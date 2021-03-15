Speaking to the Daily Echo, AFC Bournemouth boss Jonathan Woodgate has confirmed defender Adam Smith is set to miss the rest of the month through an ankle injury.

Smith has been a mainstay in the Cherries’ starting 11 over the course of the 2020/21 campaign, starting on both the right and left-hand side.

However, the 28-year-old looks set for a stint out on the sidelines through injury. Smith was forced off in the first-half of AFC Bournemouth’s 3-2 defeat to Barnsley, making way for Jack Stacey.

An update has emerged on the former Spurs youngster’s injury, with Bournemouth boss Jonathan Woodgate confirming Smith is set to miss at least the rest of the month.

Speaking with the Daily Echo, Woodgate stated that the club are nervously awaiting a prognosis on the injury with scans taking place today. Here’s what he had to say:

“He’s going for a scan today.

“He won’t be fit for tomorrow or the weekend. So we’ll see how he is after that. Hopefully, we get a prognosis off the medical team.”

Across all competitions, Smith has laid on five assists in 36 games for the Cherries this campaign.

In his absence, 24-year-old Stacey will likely come back into Woodgate’s side. The former Luton Town ace has made 20 Championship appearances this season but made his last start against Sheffield Wednesday.

Smith has been Woodgate’s number one choice of late, with a thigh injury keeping Stacey out over the course of February.