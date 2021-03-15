QPR have confirmed the signing of former Brentford midfielder Reece Cole on their official club website.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been without a club since last summer when the Bees confirmed that they would not be renewing his contract with the club.

Recently, Cole has spent time on trial with the Rs. He’s not the only youngster to have linked up with the Championship side on trial, with Arsenal youngster Luke Plange and Fulham attacker Martell Taylor-Crossdale also arriving at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on a trial basis.

Now, after spending time on trial with Rangers, it has been confirmed that Cole has put pen to paper on a contract with the Championship side.

QPR confirmed the former Brentford man’s arrival on Monday, bringing him in on a short-term deal. Cole’s contract will run through until the end of the 2020/21 campaign so he’ll be keen to make good on his chance with the club and earn an extended deal.

The London-born midfielder has experience of the senior game, after enjoying stints on loan away from Brentford.

Cole spent time on the books with Newport County, Yeovil Town, Maidenhead United, Macclesfield Town and Partick Thistle. His most productive stint came with the latter mentioned Scottish side, scoring four goals and laying on six assists in 25 games.