As reported by The Star, current Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock spoke out about the recent sacking of Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder.

Neil Warnock managed Sheffield United for a total of eight years between 1999 and 2007 and now finds himself in charge of North-East side Middlesbrough.

During his time at Bramall Lane, Warnock was able to achieve promotion up to the Premier League. His side finished runner-up in the second tier back in 2006, losing out to record-breaking champions Reading that year.

He left the club the following season as the Blades were relegated back down to the Championship at the first time of asking. But Boro boss Warnock claims he was ‘let down’ and shared a similar experience to recently sacked United boss Chris Wilder.

“I was there for seven years, probably two more years than Chris and I felt let down when I left and fell out with the hierarchy like he did,” he said.

“But life goes on and when he gets his next club, he will say: ‘Wow, this is a breath of fresh air and I can go and enjoy myself again.’

“That is what I did and I am sure Chris will.”

Wilder spent five years at the helm at his boyhood club, managing over 200 games during that time. He helped the club get promoted from League One to the Championship in the 2016-17 campaign, before another promotion saw them go up into the top flight after finishing second just two years later in 2019.

His first season managing in the Premier League was a success as the club finished in ninth position. They were above well-established top flight sides such as West Ham United, Everton, Southampton and Newcastle United amongst others.

Since leaving Sheffield United back in 2007, Neil Warnock has gone on to manage the likes of Crystal Palace twice, Queens Park Rangers twice, Leeds United, Rotherham United and Cardiff City before arriving at Middlesbrough last year.