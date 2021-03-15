According to a report from Football Insider, Premier League outfit West Brom are one of a ‘host’ of clubs lining up a summer move for Newport County defender Priestley Farquharson.

The 24-year-old defender only joined Newport County in the January transfer window, coming in to bolster Michael Flynn’s defensive ranks from Welsh Premier League side Connah’s Quay.

Following his move, Farquharson has nailed down a spot in the Exiles’ starting 11. The centre-back has featured 10 times for the League Two club, starting in their last nine games.

Now, reports have emerged claiming the Newport ace is already attracting interest from clubs further up the Football League ladder.

Football Insider says Premier League outfit West Brom are eyeing up a summer move for Farquharson. The Baggies look to preparing for a return to the Championship, with Sam Allardyce’s side sitting in 19th place, 10 points away from safety with nine games remaining.

The report adds that scouts from the top-flight club were in attendance at Newport’s weekend win over Morecambe to take a look at the January signing. Farquharson started in centre-back alongside Mickey Demetriou and Matt Dolan as they secured a 3-1 victory.

Prior to joining Newport, the centre-back spent two years on the books with Connah’s Quay. Captaining the club on occasion, Farquharson scored five goals and provided four assists in 45 appearances.

Earlier in his career, the defender spent time in non-league, featuring for Hayes and Yeading, Billericay Town and Bishop’s Stortford.