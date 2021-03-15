According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, Middlesbrough are set to reignite their interest in Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou.

Diedhiou has been on Middlesbrough’s radar since the start of the season as they eyed a cut price deal for the forward. With his contract coming to it’s conclusion at the end of the season, Boro thought they could sign Diedhiou for cheap.

However, a deal didn’t materialise and the 10-time Senegal international remained at Ashton Gate. The failed move went on to haunt Middlesbrough too as he went on to score twice and assist the other in Bristol City’s 3-1 win over Neil Warnock’s side earlier in the campaign.

With both Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher nearing the end of their deals at the Riverside, Warnock could be two strikers down come the start of next season. Therefore he is looking to sign ‘two or even three’ new forwards in the next window. According to the report, one of those targets is Diedhiou.

The veteran manager wants to sign strikers who have experience in the second-tier. With 46 goals in 110 starts, Diedhiou boasts a decent record in front of goal in the Championship.

If he was to sign for Middlesbrough he would be in competition with Chuba Akpom and Duncan Watmore. That is if both Assombalonga and Fletcher depart.

Assombalonga does certainly look to be nearing his exit after four years at the club however. Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side are the latest team to be linked with a move for the out of contract forward.