Speaking with the club’s official website, Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has confirmed Zak Vyner and Adam Nagy are back in training after missing out on the 3-0 win over Birmingham City.

Both Nagy and Vyner suffered head injuries within minutes of each other earlier this month. The two were forced off in the first half of Bristol City’s 2-0 defeat to QPR, making way for Henri Lansbury and Sam Pearson respectively.

The duo missed out on Bristol City’s 3-0 win over Birmingham City as a result. Lansbury and Antoine Semenyo came into the side in their place, helping the Robins secure their first win in three.

Now, ahead of the Robins’ midweek clash with Blackburn Rovers, an update has emerged on Nagy and Vyner’s recovery.

Manager Nigel Pearson has said the duo are both back in training today. However, they will not be heading the ball as the club looks to take care of their long-term health. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“They are training with us today (Monday) without heading the ball, so with anything like that it’s about getting it right for their longer-term health.

“We’re very conscious of that and both players and looking forward to being back with the group. They’re positive characters and they felt a bit left out at the weekend but they are still pleased for their teammates – that’s an important aspect of how we develop the team.”

When fit, both Nagy and Vyner have been mainstays in City’s starting 11 this season. Versatile academy graduate Vyner has played 40 times across all competitions, featuring in centre-back and defensive midfield.

As for Hungarian international Nagy, he has notched up 29 appearances after missing the early stages of the campaign through injury.