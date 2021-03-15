Johnnie Jackson will take charge of Charlton Athletic for tomorrow, as detailed on their official club website.

The Addicks have officially announced the departure of Lee Bowyer.

Jackson, who is 38 years old, will be in the dugout against Bristol Rovers tomorrow.

Bowyer has left the post he has held since 2018 and is expected to be named the new manager of his former club Birmingham City as their replacement for Aitor Karanka.

He has said: “It was a difficult decision to leave. Everyone knows how I feel about the club. I could have gone before but I felt it was the right thing to do to stay and help the club through the tough times we’ve been through.

“We had some amazing times and some tough times. It has been emotional leaving. I’d like to thank all the players that I’ve worked with and the staff for the hours and hours of hard work that they did. I also want to thank the supporters. We wouldn’t have had those great memories without them.”

Jackson knows Charlton inside out and will be looking to guide them to all three points against Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers.

He joined the club as a player in 2010 having previously played for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Colchester United and Notts County. He went on to make 279 appearances for the Addicks in all competitions before hanging up his boots in in 2018.

Jackson has since been involved with their coaching set-up and will be in charge until a successor for Bowyer is found.

Charlton have a big decision to make on their new boss and it will be interesting to see who they go for. They are currently sat in 8th place in League One and are two points outside the Play-Offs.



