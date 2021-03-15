Charlton Athletic are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Lee Bowyer, who has left today. Here are five early candidates to replace him-

Jason Euell



He is currently the Addicks Under-23’s boss and could be handed his first managerial role. Euell, who is 44 years old, knows the club inside out and could give some of the younger players a chance to break into the first-team.

Johnnie Jackson



It is yet to be known whether he will follow Bowyer to Birmingham City. If not, he could be an option to take over. The former midfielder made 279 appearances for the League One club during his playing career and may fancy a crack at management now.

Danny Cowley



The Londoner has been weighing up his next move in the game since parting company with Huddersfield Town at the end of the last campaign. He did an impressive job at Lincoln City and guided the Imps from the National League to League One during his time at Sincil Bank.

Chris Wilder



He has recently left Sheffield United and would be a dream appointment by Charlton. However, it appears unlikely at this stage that he would drop into the third tier and he will be waiting for the right opportunity to get back into the dugout. He has been linked with a move to the Valley in the past though.

Nigel Adkins



The ex-Scunthorpe United, Southampton, Reading and Sheffield United boss is an option for the Addicks and has been available since leaving Hull City in June 2019.

Sad to see Bowyer go, Charlton fans?