According to a report from The Sun (15/3/21, Page 61), Sheffield Wednesday are lining up a summer swoop for Portadown midfielder Luke Wilson.

The Owls’ Championship status remains up in the air, with Darren Moore’s side deep in the relegation zone with 11 games left to go.

Sheffield Wednesday sit in 23rd place, seven points away from safety and are seven games without a win. However, despite the uncertainty regarding which division they will be in next season, plans for the upcoming summer transfer window are underway.

As per a report from The Sun, Wednesday are eyeing up a summer move for Portadown midfielder Luke Wilson. The 21-year-old has impressed with the Northern Irish side, becoming their club captain despite his youth.

The Owls are likely to be in the market for midfield reinforcements this summer. Starlet Liam Shaw will be joining Celtic when his deal comes to an end, while fellow midfielders Adam Reach and Joel Pelupessy also see their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Since coming through Portadown’s youth academy, Wilson has gone on to play 96 times for the senior side. In the process, the club captain has found the back of the net seven times, laying on two assists.

With his contract expiring in the summer of 2022, it will be interesting to see if the links with a move to Sheffield Wednesday materialise into anything serious this summer.