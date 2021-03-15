Lee Bowyer has quit as manager of Charlton Athletic, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

He has called time on his spell at the Valley and looks poised to take the Birmingham City job.

Bowyer, who is 44 years old, is the man the Blues are set to appoint as their replacement for Aitor Karanka.

The Londoner has been in charge of Charlton since 2018 and guided them to promotion to the Championship in his first full season at the helm.

His side were relegated from the second tier last term but he is now expected to be given another chance at that level with Birmingham.

He played for the Midlands club during his playing career and won the League Cup with them in 2011.

Here is how the Charlton fans have reacted on Twitter to the news that Boywer has resigned this afternoon-

Bowyer has written his place in the history books, but let’s be honest, we are bang average at the moment and in good need of a shake up on the pitch. #cafc — The poet Comstock (@algordon_cafc) March 15, 2021

Probably the right time for both parties that Bowyer goes to pastures new. Bowyer has done a great job in the circumstances and I wish him all the best, but a break will do both good I think. Up the Addicks! #freshstart #cafc — Darren Timms (@darrentimmsgolf) March 15, 2021

It hasn’t been working recently but Lee Bowyer will always be a Charlton legend and I’m grateful for the part he played in making sure we still have a club to support #cafc #leeleeleebowyer — Rhys Smithson (@RhysSmithson74) March 15, 2021

Good luck to Lee Bowyer and thanks for some unbelievable memories #CAFC — Scott (@Scott00518549) March 15, 2021

Sadly its time to go. It’s such a shame to think that it could of gone further with him taking us up and being 5 mins away from safety in the championship despite everything else going on in the club at the time. What a man Thank you! Bowyer had a dream. ❤️ #cafc — RD (@roccojd_) March 15, 2021

Thanks for the memories, Lee. Brought the club together and then kept it together through the darkest of days and that will never be forgotten. Neither will Wembley #cafc — Lawrence Greenway (@L_Greenway) March 15, 2021

Such a shame about Bowyer, to be where we are with the amount of uncertainty surrounding the club is an achievement in of itself. Was really Charlton through and through, will miss him. #CAFC — In This Stag Cabaret (@RealSpikeMartin) March 15, 2021

Sad to see Bowyer leave, Charlton fans?