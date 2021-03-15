Lee Bowyer has quit as manager of Charlton Athletic, according to a report by the Daily Mail. 

He has called time on his spell at the Valley and looks poised to take the Birmingham City job.

Bowyer, who is 44 years old, is the man the Blues are set to appoint as their replacement for Aitor Karanka.

The Londoner has been in charge of Charlton since 2018 and guided them to promotion to the Championship in his first full season at the helm.

His side were relegated from the second tier last term but he is now expected to be given another chance at that level with Birmingham.

He played for the Midlands club during his playing career and won the League Cup with them in 2011.

Here is how the Charlton fans have reacted on Twitter to the news that Boywer has resigned this afternoon-

