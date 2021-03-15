Lee Bowyer is being lined up to replace Aitor Karanka at Birmingham City after resigning as manager of Charlton Athletic.

South London Press revealed he breaking news that Bowyer had left Charlton Athletic today, and is now ‘expected’ to take over at Birmingham City.

Rumours surrounding Karanka have been circulating over the past 24 hours and it seems like he’s all but officially sacked.

Bowyer though would be a hugely popular appointment – he was a fan favourite at St Andrew’s as a player, and with League One looming he’d make for a sensible appointment.

Needless to say, the news has sparked an immediate reaction from Blues fans and on the whole, they’re in favour of Bowyer coming in.

See what these Birmingham City fans had to say on Twitter about Bowyer’s potential appointment: