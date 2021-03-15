Lee Bowyer is being lined up to replace Aitor Karanka at Birmingham City after resigning as manager of Charlton Athletic.

South London Press revealed he breaking news that Bowyer had left Charlton Athletic today, and is now ‘expected’ to take over at Birmingham City.

Rumours surrounding Karanka have been circulating over the past 24 hours and it seems like he’s all but officially sacked.

Bowyer though would be a hugely popular appointment – he was a fan favourite at St Andrew’s as a player, and with League One looming he’d make for a sensible appointment.

Needless to say, the news has sparked an immediate reaction from Blues fans and on the whole, they’re in favour of Bowyer coming in.

See what these Birmingham City fans had to say on Twitter about Bowyer’s potential appointment:

can dreams come true #bcfc bowyer ily 🥺 — Grace x (@gracessims1) March 15, 2021

Thing that sticks out for me was it clear Bowyer wanted the blues job before when we turned to Karanka, from that point never got the feeling he was truly "all in" at Charlton, think he had his heart set on this for sometime #bcfc #cafc — Jon Merrell (@IMRMEZZI) March 15, 2021

Lee Bowyer has resigned as manager of Charlton. Rumours circulating that he will be taking the Blues hot seat. Lee, will get our full support. Wether anyone can keep us up is debatable, but we have to trust in our next manager. Keep Right On 💙#BCFC pic.twitter.com/mwkVM0dGZD — BCFC & Birmingham Legion Supporters (@BcfcLegion) March 15, 2021

Bring him back!! Even if we do go down him being the manager when fans return in the new season is something I’m really looking forward too!! Unlucky not to get the job last summer in all fairness. LEE LEE LEE BOWYER #bcfc https://t.co/txwwO2uxUU — Michael Edwards (@BcfcMichael) March 15, 2021

Lee Bowyer. God I hope this one works. I loved Bowyer when he was here as a player. He must be mad even considering this basket case of a club but says a lot about him. #bcfc — Adam Hennessey (@9_Hendo) March 15, 2021