According to an exclusive report from Give Me Sport, Scottish Premier League champions Rangers are keen on Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga.

Rangers’ rumoured pursuit of Middlesbrough’s Assombalonga matches their recent transfer dealings. With the striker’s current contract due to come to it’s conclusion at the end of the campaign, he will be free to join any club of his choosing for no fee.

They have already tied up moves for Bournemouth pair Nnamdi Ofoborh and Jack Simpson, as well as Aberdeen’s Scott Wright on similar agreements, with the trio all arriving next season.

It is likely Assombalonga will not be offered a new deal at Middlesbrough. He has not been the number one choice up front and has been used in rotation so far under manager Neil Warnock.

Summer signing Chuba Akpom and last season’s top scorer Ashley Fletcher have been deployed up-front more regularly when fit and have provided direct competition for the 28-year-old.

The Democratic Republic of Congo international has scored five goals in 19 starts for Middlesbrough this season. But given the club’s poor goal-scoring record, manager Warnock is looking to sign ‘two or even three’ new strikers in the transfer window. There are only three sides who have scored less than Boro in the top half of the Championship table.

If Assombalonga was to sign for Rangers he would be competing with Alfredo Morelos, Cedric Itten, Kemar Roofe and Jermaine Defoe for a place in the side. Although Gers could be looking to replace Greg Stewart who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.