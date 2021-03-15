South London Press have revealed that Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has left his position at the club, and is now poised to takeover at Birmingham City.

Bowyer was one of them many managers linked with Birmingham City before Aitor Karanka’s appointment last summer.

A former Blues midfielder, he was a popular choice to come in and his name has been mentioned by fans throughout what has been a torrid season under Karanka.

But with the Spaniard set for an imminent sacking, Bowyer’s apparent exit at Charlton Athletic could pave the way for a reunion.

His time at Charlton Athletic has quickly soured after their promotion into the Championship back in 2019.

They went on to endure an injury-stricken season in the Championship, not helped by the takeover saga that beset the club well into this current season.

But with that settled, Bowyer is still struggling to reach the same heights as his 2018/19 campaign in League One – the Addicks currently sit in 8th-place of the League One table after a stop-starts season.

Birmingham City meanwhile could be joining Charlton in League One next season. Karanka looks set to leave the club in 21st-place of the table and just three points above the drop zone after back-to-back defeats.

It’s a mammoth task to not only save Blues from relegation this season, but also to repair the damage that Karanka will leave in his wake.

There’s some good players at the club but they’ve been suffocated by some turgid management this season. Whether Bowyer is the right man to bring Birmingham City back to life though remains to be seen.